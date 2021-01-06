NALDA orders two million plastic sacks from Borno for food packaging

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), has placed an order for production of two million pieces of plastic sacks, mostly for 50kg capacity.

This development came following the recent restoration of Borno Plastic Company by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Prince Paul Ikonne NALDA’s Executive Secretary, announced the partnership, on Tuesday, in Maiduguri when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Zulum.

He said: “We have seen what you (Zulum) are doing, we have seen your factories and I want to inform you that in one of your factories, the sack manufacturing factory, NALDA is placing an order for 2 million sacks for packaging purposes in nationwide food program in which Borno has been selected as one of the pilot states.

Prince Ikonne said in order to promote local content, NALDA would continue to patronise products from Borno’s Plastic Company.

The NALDA Chief Executive informed Governor Zulum that his visit became imperative following President Buhari’s directive with a mandate to reactivate all of NALDA’s farm estates abandoned in different parts of Nigeria.

He, however, announced that Borno and one other state had been chosen as pilot states where 2,040 young people will be engaged into fish farming in Borno alone.

Ikonne explained that the 2,040 young farmers would be trained and equipped on fish processing and packaging in the National Young Farmers Scheme flagged up by the President, in November last year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

NALDA orders two million plastic sacks from Borno for food packaging