Osun PDP chairman seeks members cooperation as party inaugurates new secretariat

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Hon. Soji Adagunodo on Wednesday held an interdenominational service to officially open the new secured party Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital with an appeal to all warring members of the party to settle their differences and work in togetherness for the progress of the party.

The party Chairman after the prayers held at the party Secretariat located at Bicket area, Osogbo, charged all party members to shun acrimony, rancour and bitterness which he claimed would retard the advancement of the party.

Adagunodo who said he had forgiven all the people that might have offended him, begged all those he might have offended within the party to also have a place in their hearts to forgive him.

He however charged leaders of the party to go to their different wards and local governments to also apologize on his behalf to those who he might have offended because of the party progress.

The chairman also remarked that differences are inevitable in life and there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies in politics but affirmed that, the only variable that could remain unchanged in the life of every politician is permanent interest.

The party Chairman, therefore, appealed to all and sundry in the party to embrace peace and live in harmony with one another to make the party and it’s strapped more viable, virile and formidable in preparation for the forthcoming elections in the state.

According to him, ” the only weapon that could be used to secure victory in any organization, society, assembly or gathering is unity, unison, oneness and genuine minds of their members. I hereby appeal to you all to work hand in hand with me and let us put aside our ambitions first and rebuild the party.”

“Whosoever believes that his ambitions supersede that of the party should shelve it for now and be united with others to strengthen the strength of the party,” he submitted.

