Buhari mourns Archbishop Jatau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with leadership and members of the Catholic Church, and entire Christian community, over the passing of retired ArchBishop Peter Yariyok Jatau.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday informed that before retirement, Jatau served as coadjutor ArchBishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna State.

As the remains of the revered priest go home for final rest, the President commiserated with family members, friends and colleagues of the effective leader, who lived an exemplary life of decency, integrity and always modelled the living words of the Bible on love for God and humanity.

The statement said President Buhari believes that the legacies of Archbishop Jatau will continue to resonate while joining government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the loss.

“We will always remember Archbishop Jatau for his moderation and accommodation of the followers of other religions. He worked very hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will greatly be missed by the nation,” Buhari said.

The President prayed for the repose of his soul.

