Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

Nigerians have been urged to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 25 following the unnecessary excruciating financial hardship, Naira notes scarcity and acute poverty imposed on them by the ruling party.

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of PDP, Latimore Oghenesivbe, in a statement weekend said the only alternative to end the escalating mass suffering is to stay united against APC bad governance by giving block vote to PDP and all her candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Oghenesivbe noted that since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, the nation and its people have never experienced this high degree of low life, which has since 2015 under APC caused miserable life and dehumanizing poverty for majority of citizens across the six geopolitical zones.

The Delta PDP Campaign Council mouthpiece and Executive Assistant on Communications to PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, further asserted that the scarcity of Naira notes in commercial banks, coupled with a persistent increase in pump price of petrol which is now N550 per little, is a clear indication that Nigeria has been obviously mismanaged and destroyed socioeconomically by the APC-led government.

“Today, Nigeria is at its lowest level of development and socioeconomic disaster because of APC’s bad governance.

“The only solution to this acute poverty and hardship is for Nigerians to stay united against APC by voting PDP and her Presidential Candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as well as all candidates of the party on February 25 and March 11, this year.

“We have not experienced this type of monumental hardship and poverty since our nation’s independence in 1960, and never again shall this level of bad governance be allowed in Nigeria.

“The Atiku-Okowa presidency is certainly the only available solution at this time to our nation’s multifaceted problems.

“The candidates assured Nigerians that the collapsed economy will be revived and economic growth sustained within reasonable time if voted into power. As a people, we must grab this golden opportunity to reset Nigeria and rebuild our country under PDP.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility as Nigerians and eligible voters to pick up our PVCs on election days to vote out the failed APC national government, to pave way for rapid socioeconomic advancement and overall development of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria,” Oghenesivbe said.

