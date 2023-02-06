By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

HABANERA Limited a subsidiary of the leading International Tobacco Company, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), has, for the fourth consecutive time, been certified and recognised as one of Nigeria’s 12 top employers by the Amsterdam-based Top Employer Institute.

Globally, JTI was also recognised as a top employer for the 9th consecutive year.

The latest certification recognises the excellent working condition provided at the organisation, in each of the assessment categories, which included outstanding HR policies and practices, employees’ well being, diversity and inclusion and exceptional learning and development opportunities.

Speaking on the recognition, the General Manager of JTI’s entity in Nigeria, Thomas Adams, described the award as a confirmation of the efficiency of the company’s people-oriented policies.

“This has continued to create an optimal environment for our talents to grow, thrive and fulfil their potential. At JTI, investment in our people is at the heart of everything we do. From the provision of equal opportunities, an open environment, development programmes and to general employee well being initiatives, we continue to offer the right resources for our people to attain their personal and career aspirations,” he added.

Adams assured that the latest award would further ginger the company in its efforts at prioritising its people by keeping them safe, engaged and inspired towards ensuring JTI remains a great place to work.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE