By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

THIS year’s intellectual discourse and awards, tagged The Industry Summit/Awards (TISA), of The Industry publication, will have its thematic focus woven around effective data usage in marketing, and the impact of government policy on fast moving consumer goods, the orgainsers have said.

The summit, the fourth in the series, scheduled for March, this year, is expected to bring together professionals in marketing, communications, technology, banking, manufacturing, advertising, public relations, government agencies and the academia.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, tagged: ‘How Marketers Should Handle 2023’, the Convener/ Publisher, The Industry Newspapers, Mr. Goddie Ofose, described the event as providing the publication the opportunity to deepen conversations in the nation’s marketing communications space, and reward those that have played significant roles towards its development, in the past few years.

Besides being chaired by a former Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, and a veteran in the nation’s advertising industry, Sir Steve Omojafor, the event will also feature, for the first time, since 2020, two keynote speakers.

“For the first time since 2020, The Industry Summit/Awards 4.0 will feature two keynote speakers: the Regional GMD, OMG West & Central Africa (WeCA) and Chairman, Audience Measurement Board, Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya; and Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Mr. Ekuma Eze.

“While Ogunkoya will be speaking on “Turn Data to Action: How Marketers Can Rationalise Performance Measurement & Drive Efficiencies with Intelligence”, Ekuma will be dealing with: “FMCG: Impact of Government Policy Shift on the Industry”, Ofose added.

Ofose explained that this year’s theme was carefully chosen to align with developments in the country, especially the 2023 general elections, and the need for marketers to operate from an informed position, while executing their plans.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE