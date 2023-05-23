As Nigerians prepare for May 29 Swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Naira on Monday depreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N463.50 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency decreased by 0.11 per cent as against N463 it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on May 19.

The open indicative rate closed at N463.50 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N463.50.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 106.84 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

