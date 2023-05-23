President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of the United States of America has announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of Nigerian President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja.

According to a statement by The White House late Monday, the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, will lead the delegation.

Others in the delegation are; Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja;

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce;

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command; the Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency;

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State;

The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council;

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

