NAHCON seals deal on Hajj services with Saudi company, secures discount

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Mutawwif Company of African Non-Arabs Countries, otherwise known as Muassassah, on Sunday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, signed an agreement on services to be provided for Nigerian pilgrims during the 2023 Hajj.

One of the major highlights of the agreement was the commitment made by the Muassassah to upgrade the feeding and catering services at the Masha’ir with the grant of a five percent discount over what was paid last year.

The agreement was signed by NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who was in company with the commission’s commissioners, board members, top management staff, Nigerian Hajj industry stakeholders, among others and the Chairman of Mutawwif Company, Ahmad Sindy.

According to a release signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, and made available to Tribune Online, signing of the agreement was part of the preparation for the 2023 Hajj, which is due in late June and a follow-up to the earlier meeting held between the two teams on Thursday at Super Dome Centre, Jeddah, on the sideline of the Hajj and Umrah Expo 2023.

The release informed that the agreement focused on the roles expected of the two parties during the Hajj.

“It also covered the services to be provided to the pilgrims in the areas of enlightenment, guidance, movements/transportation, especially during the Masha’ir,” it added.

In his speech, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Hassan, recalled the ugly experience Nigerian pilgrims went through during the 2022 Hajj at the Masha’ir, which he would not want to be repeated.

“Now that this year’s Hajj has begun, we want to know what services to expect at the Masha’ir to know what to tell our pilgrims at home.

“We are asking for better services this year and we want it at a reduced price. Though, we acknowledged the amount of investment made to upgrade the facilities at the Masha’ir which are long term,” he said.

In his presentation, the Chairman of Mutawwif Company, Ahmad Sindy, explained that the unfortunate incident of last year won’t be repeated as they were more committed to the welfare and well-being of pilgrims through improved facilities and eco-friendly settings that would give pilgrims good feelings.





“We will also upgrade the quality of food in terms of calories and weight. In addition, we have contracted a well-known nutritionist to ensure that the service delivery is best,” Sindy was quoted to have said.

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE