NNPC to commence drilling of first oil well in Nasarawa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at the weekend disclosed plans to commence digging up the first oil well in Nasarawa in March 2023.

It said the move is in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the Country’s inland basins.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mallam Mele Kyari made the disclosure this when the Governor of the State Engr. Abdullahi Sule led a delegation of prominent indigenes of the state on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Ltd. in Abuja.

He said that results of exploratory activities confirm the presence of substantial hydro carbon resources in the state.

To this end, he called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, ten years from now, no one will agree to put money in petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow,” he said.

Kyari stressed that community support and a conducive environment is key to a successful operation in the area in order to avoid the experience of the Niger Delta.

In his response, governor Sule congratulated the GCEO on the successful commencement of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated development project, launched in November 2022.

“I want to congratulate you, the management of NNPC and the federal government for what you have done at Kolmani, for those who don’t know what you have done for Nigeria, you have written your name in gold’’, the Governor stated.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support while assuring the NNPC of a conducive environment.