CAN chairman condemns killing of catholic priest in Niger

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of the Catholic Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kaffin Koro, Very Rev fr. Isaac Achi in Paikoro local government area of the State.

In a statement, the CAN Chairman, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna while condemning the dastard act, condoles with the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Parishioners and the entire Christian community in the state as well as the immediate family of the slained priest.

The CAN chairman also prayed for the repose of the gentle soul of very Rev. Fr Achi and souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace.

The CAN chairman appealed passionately to the government, the police and other security agencies to double their efforts in tackling banditry and insecurity, just as he called for urgent investigations into the attacks, adding that the culprits must be brought to book.

“Enough of the attacks and wanton killings of innocent Nigeria citizens,” said the CAN Boss.

He said: “One of the primary responsibilities of government is to protect lives and properties of the people you govern.”

The Cleric noted that “In the early hours of today (Sunday) the bandits got to the community, shooting sporadically, set ablaze the Catholic Parish house, killed the Parish Priest and injured his assistant.”

Meanwhile, until his death, the deceased Very Rev. Father Isaac Achi was the CAN Coordinator of Paikoro LGA, the Dean and Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church kaffinkoro in Minna Diocese.