Democracy Day assessment: Sirika has failed to fulfill promises — Abioye

Former Secretary General of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Olayinka Abioye lamented the inability of the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika to fulfill most of the promises he made on assumption of office to transform the sector.

Abioye who made the declaration while appraising the performance of the present government in the sector on the 2021 Democracy Day, described as sad that none of the promises made by Sirika has been fulfilled.

“The Minister cannot do it alone, no matter how brilliant he may be. He needs the support of stakeholders who are willing and ready to lend their support for the greater good of Nigeria and Nigerian aviation lovers and enthusiasts. It is saddening that none of the promises he made have been fulfilled. No national carrier, no MRO, no leasing company and no improvement in our airports aside the hellbent disposition of airport concession.

Abioye however attributed the survival of the sector to the sheer determination of some individuals who perhaps, did not want their images and efforts destroyed as they continue to deploy their skills, experience and professionalism to the duties.

Speaking on the state of Nigerian airlines during the period under assessment, the labour leader commended them for struggling to remain afloat against all odds saying “Nigerian airline operators must be commended for bracing the odds to still remain afloat. I must single out a state operator, Ibom Air which bestrides our skies in flying colour, conquering one route after another and expanding its operational capabilities with panache and also kudos to the king of them all; Air Peace.”

He however expressed worries over the state of affairs in Arik Air since its takeover by AMCON.

“My only worry however is the state of affairs in Arik Air. Which direction is that airline taking, given the controversial takeover by AMCON, its unbundling into two airlines without recourse to due diligence essentially when workers of the original Arik airline are being deployed to the new airline without proper processes. Neither has AMCON informed Nigerians as to the actual indebtedness of Arik Air before takeover and where the financial status is at the moment.”

Taking out time to assess how the different aviation agencies had fared during the period, Abioye said though the agencies had managed to remain relevant despite some few self inflicted injuries, he singled out the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) for what he described as the unparalleled achievements of the AIB boss and his team “who has shown humongous commitment, not only in turning around AIB but placing her on another pedestal worthy of envy by other African aviation communities.”

