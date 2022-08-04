NAHCO breaks ground in Lagos export processing centre

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) said it has broken ground on its Export Processing Centre in Lagos, the first of five such centers spread across the country, promising that more will spring up in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano which will aid in boosting the country’s exportation policy thrust.

Equally, the consistent support and trust in the professionalism of the handling company by its clients has been attributed to the major reasons the company has grown over the years despite the myriads of challenges in the aviation sector, according to the Chairman of the company, Dr Seinde Fadeni.

This came just as the Board of the company has informed Shareholders that the group turnover of the company stood at N10.2 billion, representing a 44 per cent improvement over the 2020 financial year performance, despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

The Executive Director /Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Dr Ezra Yakusak, in unveiling the groundbreaking plaque, praised NAHCO Plc for walking the talk, assuring all present of NEPC’s support towards the successful completion of the project.

Chairman of NAHCO Plc, Dr Seinde Fadeni, in his opening remarks, announced that the project in Lagos was the first of five such centres spread across the country.

According to Fadeni, the centre will boost the country’s export drive and standardize our export processing system.

An announcement on the N10.2 billion turnover was made at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

s a reward for their continued trust and belief in the company, at the AGM, shareholders were rewarded with a gross dividend of 41 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N665 million which was an increase of 341 per cent over the N12.5 kobo per ordinary share paid to shareholders at the end of the 2020 financial year.

The company also gave out one bonus share for every five shares held by the existing shareholders and assured the shareholders that the 2022 dividend may be way higher based on Year-to-date performance in 2022.

Commenting on the future of NAHCO, the Group Managing Director of the company, Mr Indranil Gupta said that with the addition of a new GSE to the fleet and the significant investments in technology, NAHCO service will look totally different from the past even as he hinted at carefully planned strategic investments which will further brighten the future of the company and appealed to the shareholders to continue to support its growth.

Speaking at a dinner organized for its clients and partners, which cuts across clearing agents, airlines, Nigeria police, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) among others, Fadeni agreed that there were numerous challenges limiting the growth of handling business in Nigeria but assured that as a leading handling company in the country, NAHCO would continue to deliver quality and excellent services to its clients.

The Chairman, who listened to all the comments by the clients and stakeholders, expressed that some of the challenges being faced by the airlines and clearing agents were beyond the company, but assured that NAHCO would collaborate with FAAN and other major stakeholders to address the bottlenecks in the sub-sector.