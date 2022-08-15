Nafada council boss killed in road accident, Gombe gov mourns

Executive Chairman of Nafada Local Government Council, Hon. Musa Abubakar (Babawuro) has died on Monday following a motor accident along Kano road.

The death was announced by the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa who expressed sadness over the development and has declared mourning for the repose of the late LG chairman.

The governor, in a statement, described the demise of the local government chairmen as deeply painful and a huge loss, not only to his immediate family but the entire state and the nation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He stated that the deceased was a man of peace, a committed politician and an experienced public servant who contributed immensely to the development of his immediate community, local government and the state.

Inuwa Yahaya extended the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State to the deceased’s immediate family, staff and council members of Nafada Local Government as well as the entire good people of the local government area over the sad event.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

The Janazah for the deceased local government Chairman was held at the Modibbo Bubayero Mosque, Emir’s Palace, Gombe as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House Gombe.