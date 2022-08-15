2023: Borno police receive traiining on new Electoral Act

The Borno State police command has organized a two-day workshop to sensitize its personnel on the provision of the new Electoral Act, particularly to those that would be engaged in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba who spoke to newsmen in Maiduguri on Monday during the workshop said that the training would help police personnel to forestall electoral violence and ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the Northeast.

According to him, the IGP has set up an intelligence committee on election security which will assist in training all the security officials that will be engaged in the 2023 elections to ensure the deliverance of free and fair elections.

The IGP represented by the former Inspector General Rtd Dr Solomon Araze said that “the workshop is aimed at teaching the new personnel the tenets of working together with other organizations to achieve the set objectives”.

“The Nigerian Police Force recently recruited 10,000 new constables to effectively safeguard and protects the lives and properties of Nigerians”.

“We are going to look at how they will be able to deal with members of the public, and how to counter any security threat within Nigeria”.

“The police officers and men have been doing well in the staggered elections, but the 2023 election is going to be more challenging because of the massive deployment we are going to do”.

Also speaking, the Borno state resident electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Muhammad Magaji disclosed that the workshop is to wake up the security agencies about their responsibilities and to show the public that INEC is well prepared to conduct free and fair elections in 2023″.

“We are preparing for the 2023 general election and we have to get prepared, particularly we have to look at our electoral value chain to see exactly what is on the chain so that we can address some of these issues”.

“The issues of election security management are very important, without it will be very difficult to conduct any election” he added.

