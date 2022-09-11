N80m property theft: Lagos DPP establishes armed robbery case against seven suspects

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has established a case of armed robbery against suspected members of a robbery gang who were earlier arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos.

The DPP in a legal advice to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Department of Finance & Administration, Zone 2 Command Headquarters stated that after a painstaking analysis of the facts contained in the duplicate case file, the defendants; Blessing Felix Onyema (F), Sunday Alabogu, Sylvester Nwajagu (M), Celestine Nnailo (M), Obinna Onu (M), Onyedika Vincent (M) and Odo Vincent Chinedu, have a case to answer.

The DPP Advice which was presented in court and was signed by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins, on behalf of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State stated that a prima facie case was established against some of the defendants.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that the legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) indicated that the defendants have case to answer, and that the magistrate court has no jurisdiction over the matter.

The DPP advice stated that, “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter with Reference Number CB 3514/ZN 2/X/LEGAL/Z2MU/VOL01/182 dated 19th August, 2022 and the accompanying duplicate case file forwarded this Office for Legal Advice.

“After careful consideration of the facts contained in the duplicate case file, this office is of the view that there are sufficient facts to establish offences of conspiracy to commit robbery, and armed robbery: contrary to Sections 299 and 297(2) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of L Lagos State, 2015 against Page B9 – Sunday Alabogu (M), Page B12 – Sylvester Nwajagu, and PAGE B16 – Felix Onyema. Receiving Stolen Property contrary to Section 328 of the Criminal Law against PAGE B5 – Nnailo Celestine & PAGE B9 – Onu Obinna, while Transfer of criminal proceeds to Nominee contrary to Section 333 of the Criminal Law against PAGE 87 – Blessing Felix,” the advice said.

The Nigerian Police Zone 2 Command Headquarters had arraigned the suspects before Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka, sitting in Yaba, Lagos.

During the arraignment, the prosecuting counsel, Williams Ologun, told the court that the suspects unlawfully conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 299 and punishable under Section 297 (2) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

He informed the court that the suspects armed with guns allegedly stole sixteen drums of Starlight, 96 Core Optic Fibre Cables valued N80, 000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) property of Jus Partners Cosmopolitan Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 296 and punishable under Section 297(1), 2 (a) and (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

Ruling on their bail applications, Chief Magistrate Nwaka, admitted the first defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with three sureties in like sum.

The court also granted the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with sureties in like sum and three years tax clearance.

While the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th are admitted to bail but they are all to report on every 2nd and 4th Mondays at Zone 2 Onikan Lagos.

Chief Magistrate Nwaka while reviewing the case file said that the only nexus of the first defendant to the entire charge was that monies were received in her Zenith bank account which were proceed of crime.

However, the court did not take the plea of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants because the Court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Barrister O.O. Ogunleye appeared for the complainant as counsel holding a watching brief.