Nigerian Army to host COAS third quarter conference 2022

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Third Quarter Conference 2022 is scheduled to hold from Monday 12 to Friday 16 September’ this year at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the weeklong Conference would provide a platform for the Nigerian Army (NA) to appraise its performance thus far, in the 3rd quarter of the year 2022 and consolidate on its gains.

It added that the conference would also create an opportunity for the COAS to have face-to-face interaction with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers, in an effort to provide strategic guidance toward enhancing NA operations and administration.

It explained that the conference would retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements of the NA, with a view to effectively projecting into the future.

It stated that the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who is the conference convener, would declare it open on Tuesday while the opening ceremony would be followed by a review of a synopsis of major decisions taken at the Second Quarter Conference.

According to it, It would also feature briefs and updates on ongoing NA operations and training activities, amongst others.

