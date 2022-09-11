Be good ambassadors, Ohanaeze leader, Obiozor, charges Igbo living in Lagos

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, has called on the Igbo in Lagos State to be good ambassadors of the organisation by living in peace and harmony with their host community.

Obiozor gave charge at the inauguration of Chief Sunday Ossai as President-General of the organisation in Lagos State, which took place at the weekend at the Muson Centre, Onikan area of the state.

The event was attended by the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu; the Secretary-General of the organisation, Chief Okey Emuchey and other leaders of the organization across the states in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The elder statesman, who was represented by the Secretary General of the socio-cultural group, Chief Emuchey, also called on them to always give unalloyed loyalty to the Lagos State government and the leaders in the community where they reside.

Speaking at the event, the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai, promised to reposition the organisation to better serve the interest of the Igbo and foster a good relationship between them and the government in power in the state.

Ossai, who noted that the body in the state had been battered and diminished to a level it ought not to be due to selfishness and greed of some members, who he said was carried away because of pecuniary gain, assured that he would work assiduously to unite the Igbo in Lagos and make them be submissive and supportive of the authority in the state.

The new helmsman disclosed that to this end, he had, after due consultation, set up a committee that would reposition and redirect the focus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state.

He said the move was in line with his desire to have a remarkable and indelible legacy for prospective administrations and initiate ideas through which Igbos would be fully engaged in the economic development of Lagos State and beyond.

“After due consultation, I have set up an important committee that will reposition and redirect the focus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State in line with his desire to have a remarkable and indelible legacy for prospective administrations and initiate ideas through which Igbos will be fully engaged in the economic development of Lagos State and beyond,” he said.

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage Services, Mr Joe Igbokwe, in his own remark, urged the Igbo in the state to forget the past and be united in order for them to collectively work for the interest of the organisation.





Chairman of the event, High Chief Charles Ugonmuo, equally enjoined the Igbo in Lagos State to be united and maintain the peace, assuring that as grand patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, he would do everything within his power to bring peace to the organization in the state.

“Let the bickering stop, we shall have meetings with all of you, and we seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the organisation,” he said.

