The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Bola Tinubu to think deeply about the proposed N35,000 top-up to wages of federal government workers.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed the increment will lead to more hunger and inflation in the country. He described it as wrong advice which was done hastily.

He stated that the increment would not achieve its purpose because there would be corruption in its disbursement and in the end, it won’t help the governor and the workers too.

‘’The N35,000 increment in workers’ wages is an additional hunger. If the government doesn’t look at it well, it will lead to a worse situation. I don’t know how the government wants to do it but it will cause inflation. “The government will not be able to do anything because there will be corruption in the distribution. It’s wrong advice.’’

The cleric made it known that the government should have requested more time to ensure adequate and lasting plans to salvage the economic situation instead of the increment. He stated that the cost of living will become higher and that progress will not be made.

‘’It won’t help the government and will not help the worker. I don’t know how NLC sees it but it will not help anything, it will add more to the pain. “The government should have requested more time to plan it properly. It will lead to high cost of living.