Bandits have invaded a hostel at Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina, abducting five female students of the school.

The abduction was coming barely two weeks after bandits kidnapped female students of Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara.

A relative of one of the victims Muhammad Fatima told newsmen on Wednesday morning that the hoodlums abducted the students in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

According to Fatima the bandits stormed the students’ private lodge along Moriamoh Ajiri School Dutsin-Ma and abducted the students when they were preparing for lectures.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the names of the identified students as Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi.

While, the names of the two other students are yet to be identified at the time of filing this report.