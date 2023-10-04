The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has debunked a recent report on social media, alleging that the party and the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno were secretly celebrating Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Bola Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate, describing it as fake.

The party added that the report is an ill-intentioned attempt to drag the Governor and the State Chapter of PDP into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.

The stand of the state chapter of the party is contained in a press statement, endorsed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, comrade Borono Bassey and made available to Tribune in Uyo, on Wednesday, urging well-meaning Nigerians to ignore such and treat it as baseless and malicious.

The state chapter of PDP in its words said the report is, “an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that our Party and His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno was secretly celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate:

The party further that “We hereby state as follows: The matter which is the subject of the fake news is in court and therefore Subjudice. By that very fact, neither the Governor or the Peoples Democratic Party at the state level is competent to comment on it.

“The Governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno as a law-abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as Governor, and the Presidential candidate of the Party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State is not a party on record in the suit referred to in this risible rumour and therefore can only await the judgement of the court, and he will join in the usual respectful and deferential chorus of “As the court pleases!!”. The statement read in part.

“At no time, at the PDP Stakeholders’ meeting that took place yesterday, was any such issue as maliciously reported by the faceless reporter, ever tabled or discussed. We challenge the writer to provide recorded evidence of such discussions.

“We wish to reiterate the fact that, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, as a pastor does not engage in small talk. He respects constituted authority, and as a bridge- builder, who has worked across party lines since he was sworn in, would never engage in such partisan glib talks.”

He therefore urged members of the public, to ignore and discountenance all series of false reports but expect the best from the present administration led by Pastor Umo Eno in the state.





