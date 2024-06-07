An autopsy report has confirmed that 4-year-old Miguel Ovoke, a student at Brickhall School in Abuja, tragically died from choking on a piece of meat during lunch on April 24, 2024.

According to a statement from Brickhall School, the incident occurred during the lunch break when Miguel began choking on meat included in his homemade meal of rice, stew, plantain, and assorted meat.

Despite immediate emergency interventions by staff and a certified school nurse to clear his airway, these efforts were unsuccessful.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the school rushed Miguel to Excel Specialist Hospital.

Unfortunately, upon arrival, Miguel was pronounced dead. The hospital’s medical report cited asphyxiation as the cause of death.

Brickhall School promptly informed Miguel’s parents about the incident and undertook a comprehensive autopsy at the National Hospital.

“The autopsy confirmed that Miguel’s tragic passing was due to choking on a piece of meat in his homemade lunch,” the school’s statement read.

In the aftermath of the autopsy findings, Miguel’s parents have described the incident as “an act of God” and have accepted the outcome, according to the school’s statement.

The school also noted that the statement had become necessary, as they had insisted earlier that they would not make any official statement or comment on the cause of death without a valid autopsy report from a reputable hospital.

To honour Miguel’s memory, the school was shut down for eight days to mourn him and has named an early years resource room after him. The school also said it will support a foundation that Miguel’s parents plan to establish in his name.

“Once again, our hearts go out to late Miguel’s parents, family, classmates, and friends over the sad incident. May God continue to comfort them,” the school’s statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE