Mykah’s ingenious Afro-love voyage

By: Ayomide Tayo

Mykah’s played the long-game, with heart-stirring romance bops since his debut, in 2021, Medicine (with Egar Boi). The fast-rising Nigerian producer, singer and songwriter has creatively devised a sound-style that keeps the romantic brim with joy.

If you listen to Medicine, as well as his recent release, Show Love, one can notice a caesura or ‘brief pause’, wherein he lets just enough tension-and-release to abet the song’s enjoyability and dramatic feel. The main effect of his songs appear as euphoric, relaxed and heartwarming. Nonetheless, Mykah’s storytelling always starts with the music, with the melodies conjugating with the velvety vocals that his frequent collaborators Egarboi (Show Love, Comfort), and Solibay (On Me, Bar Man) rehash across his records.

Apart from the musicality behind his romance narratives, the lyricism in his songs paint a portent portrait of his most relatable experiences, while his code-switching between English and Pidgin helps to retain the artistic authenticity or ‘originality’ in his lyricism. ‘My sweetheart, my honey/ Whether na cash or na BTC/ Even when bank e day limit me/ I day push your ministry/ Show me love/ Give me love, odo’ Egarboi sings on ‘Show me’. Another prime example is his just-released jam, Look What You Done To Me (LWYDTM), which also scintillates the listener with more English-Pidgin love lyrics, ‘My number 1, no April fool/ If you are down below, this is my canoe/ Girl I go bundle you from Mandilas/ Take you to Zanzibar/ Take Naira or take Dirhams/ Only you, my Sensima,’ profoundly professing his affection to his lover with relatable lyricism. For instance, Mandilas is one of Nigeria’s biggest clothing markets and on a daily basis one can observe big bundles of imported clothes being offloaded in the market which is based in Lagos Island, Lagos; also, the word ’Sensima’ is also a Nigerian slang commonly used to refer to a superlative comparison of beauty, effort, skill or any-related phenomena.

One other astounding quality of Mykah’s records, as shown in LWYDTM and even another recent release, Happiness, (which is actually an instrumental) is the towering replay value. On Happiness, the brooding saxophone riffs, as well as the glissando on the piano chord progressions keep his composition with an anti-climatic feel throughout two-thirds of the song, leaving the listener yearning for a closure that never happens.

While it could be disheartening in the case of a lengthier spin, the brevity of the 2-minute track tightens the enjoyability within the song so much that one needs a re-listen. On LWYDTM, Mykah employs this ‘cliff-hangar’ approach again, keeping his records deliciously short and enjoyable to the listener.

Adding to the list of pleasure-points and a better summary as to why romance records work well following Mykah’s sonic blueprint is the emotive-ness or cathartic function of the records, thanks to the hearty delivery from his vocalists Egarboi, Solibay, and even himself on LWYDTM. The joyful bursts within his compositions show that romance songs are not always meant to be consumed with sorrow; Mykah’s jolly voyage keeps the record reflective-yet-exciting, a style that’s largely uncommon in the library of Afrobeats songs today.

With the rising popularity of records like Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’, Lojay’s ‘Bossa Nova’,

Obongjayar’s ’Sweetness’, Joeboy’s ‘Door’, and a host of other fusion-focused RnB love-strung records, Mykah’s discography feels very timely and it signals a strong potency to easily achieve international crossovers based on its musical merits.

Mykah (Aramide Babalola) is a top Nigerian music producer whose works are reshaping the contemporary pop sound. His talent has led him to collaborate with several artists, including international and Nigerian superstars, Ozuna, Davido and Boyspyce.

His production credits reveal his versatility and expertise in multiple genres and musical styles. Mykah’s work ethic is top-notch. He has produced over 1,000 beats and mixed and mastered over 500 songs.

Mykah has garnered over one million streams on Beastars, which certifies his status as a hitmaker in the Afrobeats genre. His 2024 album, Long Time Coming, featuring several highly talented acts, is a masterful display of fusing different genres.