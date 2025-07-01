2027: Atiku, David Mark, others urge PDP to join coalition against Tinubu

Concerned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the party to join a proposed coalition aimed at ousting President Bola Tinubu from office in 2027.

In an invitation extended to the dedicated members of the PDP, the leaders are encouraging the party to merge its entire structure into the coalition, creating a unified movement to remove President Tinubu in 2027.

The call was made in a communique from a special meeting of its concerned leaders which included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the Former President of the Senate, David Bonaventure Mark, which held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja Tuesday 1st July 2025.

Present at the meeting of coalition against Tinubu chaired by Senator David Mark are former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former Chairman of the Party, Uchenna Secondus former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido amongst others.

According to the communique “The meeting encourages all well-meaning PDP Members and other patriotic Nigerians to join the coalition.”

The party also tasked the coalition partners to be focused on the key issues of national interest which bordered on the well-being of Nigerians.

It said, “All coalition partners must be united on the issues of national unity, democracy, national security, national economy, and the political will to stamp out corruption embedded in our institutions.”

Submitting its structures to the coalition the PDP tasked the “coalition partners to work out the modalities of winning all elections taking into consideration local and national peculiarities.”

The decision from the meeting was an outcome of consideration of the challenges buffeting the party and the reality that confronts the one ruling party by these leaders which include Former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu.

According to the concerned past party leaders in the communique issued which reads in part: “since our loss in the last presidential election and the exit of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman, our dear Party has never been the same again.

“Vested interests from within and the irresponsible actions of the APC-led federal government which has been using State Institutions to stifle and destroy Democracy know no bounds!

“The inability of PDP leadership to lead the Party by its Constitution, rules and regulations led it into a chaotic and undisciplined Party!

“The vision of the founding Fathers for which the Party was established and the role it played in restoring Nigeria as stable and united country and key player on the regional, continental, and global stage has been washed away just as our roles as the leader of the black race is now overtaken by smaller and less endowed countries.

“Painfully, Nigeria is now a diminished country and an embarrassment on the world stage!

“The meeting took time to deliberate deeply on the issues of democracy, national unity, national security, economy, corruption, governance, and other concerns plaguing our country.”

It accused the ruling party of being responsible for the internal crises that is troubling the opposition party.

The communique maintained that “The APC government, which came into being on the false and evil propaganda, to save Nigeria from PDP is now a disaster to our nation and therefore must be voted out of power.

“All indices of development that support the comfort and quality of lives of the citizens have collapsed, and life is now hell in Nigeria.

“The PDP, which is organic with the discipline, capacity, and history to lead and save Nigeria, is now a shadow of its old self. The heatwave unleashed by the APC Federal government through threats, blackmail and patronage has forced elected officers in government to abandon the PDP.”

