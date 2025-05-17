My wife’s hearing problem

My wife has been asking me to repeat myself and increasing the radio volume all the time. Kindly let me know if these are hearing problems and what to do about them.

Collins (by SMS)

Several common early signs of hearing loss that people most often ignore includes onset and persistence of ringing sensation in the ears (tinnitus) which is often ignored as a consequence of aging. While side-effects of some medication and a number of disorders can produce tinnitus, it is always wise to report the matter to one’s physician.

This is particularly true if other symptoms are present that might indicate onset of hearing loss. The second factor that is often ignored is the perception that others appear to be mumbling rather than speaking loudly enough.

Again, there are instances where people do in fact fail to project their voice adequately but if the incidence appears to occur quite often then it’s more likely a question of potential early onset hearing loss. Constantly turning up the volume on devices such as phones, televisions, radio and similar devices is often a sign of subtle hearing loss that is simply mistaken for the volume level being inadequate because there is no objective self-measurement possible relative to onset and slow progression of hearing loss and instances where the volume of such devices might indeed be too low.

A comprehensive medical check up to include Blood Pressure and Blood sugar levels as well as hearing functions are very important.