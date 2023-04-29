Even though I always take lots of water, my urine has remained yellow in colour. Kindly let me know what I should do about this.

Favour (by SMS)

Yellow and brown urine tells us there isn’t enough water in the body, when it persists we get sick because we’re not ridding the body of waste matter. You are a conscious being, inside your body is not where waste should stay, when it stays there you would be conscious of it as sickness. When you look at the sea the water changes colors from the shore going further into the deep, that indicates different levels of contamination, dirtiest at the shore. So is it with urine, different color shades mean different levels of waste concentration. Try and drink about 2 liters of water daily. If the color does not improve, kindly see your doctor for a check -up.

