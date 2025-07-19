My stubborn belly fat

I want to know how to get rid of my stubborn fat belly. I drink beer once in a while.

Oronto (by SMS)

Belly fat is usually a sign of stress and a signal from your body that you are not listening to your needs or your energy. Too much exercises can make things worse and increase your appetite.

For the belly fat, the most important thing is good rest and quality sleep, not a night or two, but preferably to make this a routine. You need to drink plenty of water, and on the emotional side, stop being controlling, try to live more in the flow and listen to your body, connect with your emotions, get out of the house and move into nature, do the exercises that you normally don’t do, dance. You need to pay attention to your sleeping patterns and your energy patterns, the best sleep is in the night hours.

Wake up early and go outside every day for a walk, to recharge your body with positive energy. This will wake up your metabolism. Work on your anxiety and on your stress levels, and try to maintain a level of balance in the mind for the whole day. Take a vacation in nature where you can move and get plenty of rest. At least a week or two.

