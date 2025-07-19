As NOA leads charge against cultism in Edo

AS the sun rose over the bustling city of Benin on July 3, 2025, a quiet, yet powerful initiative took root in the heart of Edo State.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Edo State Directorate, launched its ‘Pathway to National Cohesion, Development and Unity Campaign’ at Ebenezer Government Secondary School, Benin.

The campaign’s aim was clear; it is to combat the growing menace of cult violence and human trafficking that have long plagued the state.

In recent years, Edo State has witnessed an alarming surge in cult-related violence. Cultism, once confined to tertiary institutions, has spilled into secondary schools and even communities, claiming lives and threatening social order.

According to security reports, cult clashes have resulted in deaths of many people in the past few months, particularly in Benin City, Auchi, Ekpoma and their environs.

Groups like the Aiye and Eiye confraternities, known for brutal rivalries, have entrenched fear among residents and disrupted academic activities.

Against this troubling backdrop, NOA’s initiative emerged as both timely and necessary.

The campaign, championed by Mr. Attah Philip Emema, Head of the Planning, Research and Strategy (PRS) Department and representative of the state director, Mr. Osahon Bamidele Woghiren, directly engaged students and teachers across the state’s three senatorial districts. The goal is to promote peace, unity and a culture of lawful citizenship.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Emema emphasised the critical role of education in shaping responsible youths.

“The future of Edo State lies in the hands of these students. We must ensure they are not lured into vices like cultism, drug abuse and human trafficking,” he said.

This message resonated with both students and educators, many of whom have witnessed the devastating effects of cult activities firsthand.

The sensitisation campaign at Ebenezer Government Secondary School was structured to maximise impact. It began with a powerful lecture on the dangers of cultism and its legal consequences.

The students were reminded of Edo State’s Anti-Cultism Law, which prescribes harsh penalties for involvement in cult activities, including death, long-term imprisonment and the demolition of properties linked to cultism.

“You have a choice to either be remembered for good or evil. Make education your priority. Reject any invitation to join cults,” one speaker told the students.

Students were also informed about other societal vices such as examination malpractices, drug addiction and sexual exploitation, all of which are often intertwined with cultism.

Each topic was tackled with frankness, laying bare the real-life implications for those who fall into these traps.

A defining moment of the event was the “Affirmation Against Cultism.” Hundreds of students raised their hands and voices in unison, pledging to reject cultism and embrace education, leadership and peace. The affirmation served not only as a symbolic act but also as a personal commitment.

Teachers at the event praised the NOA for the initiative, citing the urgent need for consistent sensitisation.

“We have had students disappear for days, only to learn they were initiated into cults. This campaign should be sustained,” said a senior teacher.

Indeed, the teachers’ testimonies underscored the urgent need for stakeholder synergy.

The NOA campaign was not a one-off lecture, but the beginning of an ongoing partnership between the agency, schools and other relevant bodies.

The programme was also an opportunity to address the issue of human trafficking, another blight on Edo State’s youths.

The state has long been identified as a hub for trafficking young persons, particularly girls, to Europe under the pretext of better opportunities.

By linking cultism and trafficking, the campaign painted a holistic picture of the challenges facing Edo’s young population.

Mr. Emema pointed out that youths who are initiated into cult groups are often used as foot soldiers for trafficking networks, noting that, “It’s a vicious cycle. Cultism leads to drug use, then to crime and in some cases, victims of trafficking. Breaking this cycle begins with education and awareness.”

The campaign also included an interactive session where students could ask questions and share their experiences.

Some students recounted their near-miss encounters with recruiters and thanked the NOA for empowering them with the knowledge to resist.

The presence of government officials, school administrators and community leaders at the event signified broad support for NOA’s approach. Their collective presence underscored the importance of community-wide efforts in tackling deep-rooted problems.

Following the session, Mr. Emema and his team distributed flyers and booklets detailing anti-cultism laws, safety tips and emergency contact numbers. The materials were designed to serve as constant reminders of the students’ pledge.

The event concluded with a strong recommendation from school authorities and participating stakeholders that the campaign should be held quarterly and expanded to reach more schools across the state. “We need continuity. Let’s not wait until we lose another child,” one principal remarked.

As part of its long-term plan, NOA Edo State intends to incorporate peer education, where selected students will be trained as anti-cultism ambassadors within their schools.

This strategy, according to Emema, will ensure that the message of peace and unity is sustained beyond the initial engagement.

Observers believe this grassroots campaign is one of the most effective ways to reverse the trend of youth involvement in cultism.

Unlike law enforcement crackdowns that often come after the damage is done, preventive education arms students with the tools to resist peer pressure.

The NOA’s effort aligns with the broader national campaign for moral reorientation and responsible citizenship.

It also contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16, which emphasises peace, justice and strong institutions.

In a state where cult-related killings have become almost routine headlines, the importance of such initiatives cannot be overstated. Every sensitised student is a potential advocate for peace.

The campaign also sends a message to would-be perpetrators: the government is watching and the community is no longer silent.

Mr. Emema quoted the state director of NOA, Mr. Osahon Bamidele Woghiren, as saying: “Building a peaceful society is not just the job of security agents. It begins with the values we instill in our young people.”

As students filed out of the school premises, clutching their new materials and wearing NOA-branded wristbands, there was a sense of hope. For many, the event was more than a lecture. It was a lifeline.

And as the NOA Edo State Directorate prepares to expand the campaign, it does so with the full knowledge that it is fighting not just against cultism, but for the soul of Edo State’s future.

The rising tide of cult violence in Edo demands bold, coordinated action. NOA’s campaign is a commendable and justifiable effort that prioritises prevention through education.

It is not only responding to a crisis but laying the foundation for a peaceful, unified and prosperous state. With sustained support, this initiative could very well turn the tide against cultism in Edo State.

