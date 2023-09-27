Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas on Tuesday said his stand to reshape the education system of the state is a strategy to end the trend of insecurity in Taraba.

Kefas disclosed this while addressing journalists in Jalingo.

According to him, quality education was the only means for proper orientation of young men who ignorantly engaged in criminal activities, capable of attracting underdevelopment for the state.

Kefas also stated that he will be very stubborn to anyone who challenges his educational strive for the state.

“My stand to ensure quality education for Taraba state is irreversible. I believe that quality education would create room for the proper orientation of young men who ignorantly engage in criminal activities that are capable of holding back the developmental future of Taraba state.

“My decision to slash the fees of tertiary institutions by 50 percent is to ensure that no parent complains of financial difficulties to sponsor their children into higher education. The security of Taraba state remains my priority and I believe that it can tactically be tackled through quality education.

“We are working closely with both security agencies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders to ensure that the security of every village and town in Taraba is in such that every citizen is comfortable with.

“My administration holds it with high premium in ensuring that the health of the citizens is guaranteed. We are putting modalities in place to ensure that every Community in Taraba has easy access to health care. We have already made plans to put in place health care facilities and equip them in a manner that would guarantee the health of the citizens,” the governor assured

Governor Kefas also promised that his administration was committed to ensuring the welfare of civil servants and boosting the civil service system.

“Despite our financial constraints, my administration is committed to ensuring that the welfare of civil servants is protected. We will prioritize prompt payment of workers’ salaries and boost the civil service system.

“My desire is to transform and institutionalize the civil service in a manner that everyone would be adaptive and compliant in the areas of computer literacy in a bid to entrench an e-governance platform that will boost efficiency, eliminate bureaucratic red tape, and enhance transparency. I wish to state here again that the welfare of workers is paramount, and we are going to revitalize the public service, restore the integrity of the civil service which has been bastardised through favouritism and political considerations,” he reassured.

