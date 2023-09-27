Gunmen have killed two persons in Edo communities bringing to eight the number of casualties recorded within 34 hours of mindless killings in the affected suburbs.

The sad incident occurred two days after gunmen had reportedly invaded and gunned down six persons including three gallant members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) at Okhunmwun community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

Police identified the recent two victims as Valentine Eghaide, 32, killed at Egbedion Street, off Second Powerline, Okhunmwun Community and an unknown man who was shot in the head at Peanut junction, Sapele Road, Benin City.

Our correspondent authoritatively gathered that Valentine Eghaide was shot to death in broad day forcing passers-by to run helter-skelter on Sunday, September 24.

The body of the second victim was picked up that same Sunday morning by operatives of LoveWorld Police Station, Sapele Road in the state capital.

The Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the two corpses had been evacuated to mortuaries.

SP Chidi disclosed that in the course of investigations, the police have made some arrests in connection to the killings of six persons in the Okhunmwun community.

He identified one Johnson Osarenren, A.K.A Small Baba, Head of Tactical Teams, Edo State Security Network, ESSN, among those in police custody.

The police spokesman stated that small Baba is being held for leading other members of his team killed in an ambush at Okhunmwun Community which is not his Area of Responsibility, without due authority.

SP Nwabuzor also stated that a manhunt had been launched after other suspects had been fingered in the bloodbath.

Our correspondent’s investigation revealed that the attack on Okhunmwun Community has forced many residents to switch bases as many buildings were still under lock and key during a visit on Tuesday.

Earlier, the police had given the identities of the victims of the Okhunwmun community attack on September 21 as Endurance Ehioretin, Victor Uwaifo, D.D (ESSN operatives), Osas Orobor indigene of the Community, Sada Haruna and Wada Hilia, commercial motorcycle operators.

It was further scooped that the killings may not be unconnected to efforts to change the youth leadership in the community.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE