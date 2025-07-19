My problems with muscle spasms

I am a 60-year-old pensioner. I usually have muscle spasms. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Mathew (by SMS)

Muscle spasm occurs when the skeletal muscle is stimulated by rapidly delivered neuronal impulses (tetany) or when the muscle fiber is directly stimulated by, say, irritation or muscle injury that leads to calcium overload. This contraction is involuntary.

Also, low calcium levels lead to muscle spasm through increased sodium influx into motor neurons that provokes calcium release from the sarcoplasmic reticulum, and that causes sustained muscle contraction or spasm from nerve hyper excitability (tetany). Contractions piggyback on each other to produce a sustained contraction without any relaxation interspacing the component (constituent) individual muscle fiber contractions.

The synchrony of contractions builds up into a painful, strong and sustained contraction. You will need to see a doctor for a complete medical check-up plus laboratory studies to know if you are deficient in any minerals.

