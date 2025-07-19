Let me know how I can motivate myself to stop smoking.

Jelili (by SMS)

The only way to motivate yourself to stop smoking is to change your lifestyle. If you continue the same life exactly with the same mindset (corn, overeating, unfulfilled job, unfulfilled marriage, etc.), you will relapse later even if you quit for months or years because smoking is a mindset, it’s a symptom of unfulfilled life.

Smoking, or any addiction for that matter, is a symptom of unfinished shadow work (it’s a bit complex term, research it and keep diving within) When life tastes sweet, smoking loses its flavor, so start actually living instead of sleepwalking through life, review your hobbies, check lines of work you’ve always been passionate about, talk the real talk with spouse, friends, filter out the people that are holding you back and dragging you down to their level (you won’t be able to see that with clarity if you smoke)

