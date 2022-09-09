My most exciting moment was winning Showmax task — Modella

What do you think you achieved on the show

I feel the show is a very great one because it is Big Brother Naija, the one and only reality TV show in Nigeria. My achievement on the show for me was being able to show the world my talent. I showcased myself, showing that I am a talented young lady. I was able to show the world that I am an actress, a fashionista, and much other stuff that I can do. I was also able to bring in my skincare brand on board

What do you think made you get evicted?

I went in as a fake housemate and they told me that I would be staying for four weeks. They had started a week before I entered so that was the time I was supposed to leave the show.

What actually made you accept to be a fake housemate; wouldn’t you have loved to be a bonafide housemate?

Yeah, I would have loved to be a real housemate but on the day I was supposed to go for the show they told me I would be going as a fake housemate. I had my makeup on and I was already wearing my dress ready to go before my live show and that was when I was told. And in life we don’t always get everything we want, so I decided to go for it anyway.

As a fake housemate would you say you played your very well?

To start with, going on the show I didn’t know that being a fake housemate you had a role to play. I had no idea so if you asked me if I did my job well I didn’t know I had a job to start with. I just went in like every other person. I just went there to showcase myself and I did my best. I was real to the core and I was just playing my game. If I am going to rate myself I am going to rate myself 10 over 10.

Among the challenges you faced in the house which do you consider most challenging and most interesting for you?

The most challenging thing for me was that I didn’t have enough time to process that I was a fake housemate so that made me feel bad sometimes. There was nothing that was truly challenging in the house. My most exciting moment was when I won Showmax. I was happy that even if I had a limited time in house, I was able to show people my talent and exciting moments.

What is your plan moving forward?

I am going into the movie industry. I am an entertainer in general, I am a model, content creator, actress. Everything moving forward is just around entertainment but majorly acting and of course, I have my businesses so that would not stop.

Do you see any future with Bryan?

I like him as a friend and we are really cool. He is a great guy honestly and we are just friends and we are really cool.





Would you say your underperformance of the secret task led to your eviction?

Well before I went into the show I was told I would be there for only four weeks so I was prepared to leave so it didn’t come to me as a shocker or anything and it is Big Brother’s House and Big Brother’s rules so yeah and in the end it’s a win-win. I mean I am not sad about it because I was able to sell myself and also be myself.

I would like you to throw some light on your relationship with Bryann was it defined because you seem a little angry when he started avoiding you after Ebuka asked about both of you?

I wasn’t angry when he started avoiding me. I only told him that before you told me you liked me; we were friends and we were cool, don’t let the fact that you like me ruin our friendship; I was the one that told him I think we should slow down and not let it affect our friendship; that was it for me and then we spoke about it and we had an understanding. I wasn’t mad at him. I just told him that we all matured minds and we are here. It’s so hard to like stop talking to someone you are close to. And we were able to come to an understanding and it is cool.

Now that you are out of the house how would you describe your experience

My experience so far to start with is that the fan love is crazy and the fact that people felt I was too real to be a fake housemate and people were still able to resonate with me and of course the whole media round thing is overwhelming but it’s the life we signed up for so we can’t complain. It’s been cool cause I got my mind ready that four weeks and am out so it’s been ok for me and I am actually enjoying myself regardless.