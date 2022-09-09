I believe Phyna or Hermes will win this year show — Amaka

DANIEL ABEL speaks with Esther Gabriella Abimbola (Modella) and Chiamaka Crystal Mbah (Amaka) on their highlights, relationships, experience and future after their time on the Big Brother Naija show. Excerpts:

Of all the tasks that you had in the house, which was the most challenging one for you?

I was not happy when I could not participate in the Supa Komando task, it broke my heart because when I saw the clothe we were wearing I thought it was going to be a hard task, maybe we were going to fight or something so I decided to eat first before I went. So I was really sad when I was not able to participte.

What task did you find most interesting?

All the tasks I faced in that house for me were interesting because I learnt something from every task. It was like a job which you learn from. I was broken and I became strong from the tasks; it was a learning phase for me. All of that experience made me what I am today and I am really proud of my imperfections.

What would you consider your achievements coming on the show?

The show is like a spring board for me to sell my brand which is the Makibillions brand and it is an avenue for me to meet different people and reach my goals for life. It is also an opportunity for me to know what I want and be more focused. Today, I am a stronger woman because I learnt and gained a lot from the show.

Can you share some of the lessons you learnt during the course of the show?

Well, I learnt that you are who you are and you could only modify yourself a bit. I learnt that women are strong beings and there is nothing bad standing up for yourself because you are the only one that can do that for yourself, you have got only you.

Would you say that you were arrogant in the house?

For me, I do not understand that point of view, saying I was arrogant when I was defending myself. I always say on the show that my conscience was important to me because every time they say that to me I would apologise if I did something wrong. But I don’t bother apologising when it is not true because for me I was standing up for myself. Everyone cannot relate to you; that’s why we are different.

How did you feel that you almost burnt down the Big Brother house

The Big Brother show is changing life’s so I never felt good about that. It was not intentional and the worst part of it was when I saw the remnants of the microwave. This broke my heart. I wasn’t happy that I cut the life span of the microwave short but it was not intentional. I am just happy it didn’t go beyond that.

Going by the number of housemates that nominated you for eviction would you say they saw you as a threat?





For me, I think they saw me as a threat and that wasn’t the best of weeks for me and we just merged not everyone would like you and again it’s a game. I remember some weeks when Chi Chi was not on their good books. If the special eviction happened then, they would have sent her home too. It’s just a thing of how was that week so that wasn’t a good week for me.

Do you have any regrets?

I would have sat back a bit when the merger happened and watched Giddyfia before going in with him. I would have avoided the drama. But whatever happens in Big Brothers house stays in Big Brothers house. It’s all in the past now.

How do you feel about leaving Big Brother house ?

For me it was a sad one and I don’t think I was able to process my emotions at that moment. I just know I had pure love for the housemates and I already had a feeling that I was going to be up for possible evictions but I never knew that I was going to be immediately evicted. I didn’t dwell on the negative I was thriving on the love from my fans.

Do you think you had a real relationship with Phyna because after the merger you both stayed apart?

For me, we had a real one I can only speak for myself and I guess she also liked me too but when we merged, there were so many people in the house you want to relate with, so we were catching up with different people.

How did you feel about Giddyfia from the go and how did you fall apart

I was attracted to him and I liked him but I wanted to take things slowly because feelings are really heightened inside the house and he was also hurting a lot of people. Also, when Ebuka spoke about his moments in the bathroom with Rachael, it just messed my mind up and I was wondering what kind of pet he was that was how it went from a hundred to zero like. I have always said I am an extremist it’s either I am with you or not, I am never in the middle.

Do you feel any kind of betrayal knowing he nominated you for eviction though you also nominated him?

I do not I feel it’s normal cause we were not in the best space. It’s nothing serious; it’s not a big deal.

Who do think stands a good chance of winning the show?

I really don’t know, but I think it could be Phyna or Hermes. Phyna has fans on the outside and Hermes for me is doing a good job. Like I said in the house one person I would like to chill with outside from level one would be Hermes because there’s something about him he is his that kind of person you would want to be friends with.