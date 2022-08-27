My husband moved into my house, beat me till I fainted —Wife

A businesswoman, Mrs Victoria Chima, has dragged her husband, Emmanuel, before a Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for allegedly threatening to kill her.

The petitioner who resides in Jikwoyi in the divorce suit filed against her husband before the court, pleaded that it rule that they were no longer husband and wife.

“I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this man. He wants to kill me. He has told me that he will kill me and nothing will happen.

“He has made attempts on my life before but God was on my side.

“I want to quit our marriage. I don’t want another woman to train my children for me, ”she said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Victoria told the court she has moved out of her matrimonial home several times, but that her husband always came to beg her for forgiveness.

“The last time he beat me, I moved out of the house with my children to my parents’ house.

“My parents advised me to go and build a house on the land I bought some years back, so that I can move in and leave comfortably with my children.

“When I finished building my house, he came to my father’s house and begged for forgiveness so that he can move into the new house with me. I forgave him and he moved in with me.

“Some months later, he started beating me again. This time I could see that his intension was to kill me. He beat me and I fainted. I had to move out of my house to avoid being killed by him, she said.

The petitioner begged the court to grant her divorce and issue an order that her husband vacate her house.

The respondent, Emmanuel, who is also a businessman, denied all the allegations and begged the court not to grant his wife’s prayers.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau advised the parties to explore every possible means to reconcile.

He adjourned the case till August 31.





