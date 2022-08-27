My husband neglected me, provided no food since I put to bed, woman tells court

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A nursing mother, Hassana Shehu has dragged her husband, Abubakar Dauda to a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State over lack of food.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner said that her husband had not provided adequate food and care for her and their baby since she was delivered a few months ago.

“He didn’t bring firewood that would be used to boil water which my baby and I would use for our bath. He has also provided no food, ”she stated.

The respondent was not in court but asked his brother, Shuaibu Dauda, to represent him.

Shuaibu also failed to appear in court because he was unwell.

He, therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the case by a week when the defendant would be fit to be in court.

The judge, Mallam Murtala Nasir, granted his prayer and adjourned the case for hearing.

