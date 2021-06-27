My life as a music video director —Oyin Ameen

It is no more news that famous artiste and talent manager, Oyin Ameen has embraced music video directing as his new calling, but what many people don’t know is how he made the switch from managing artistes to shooting videos for them.

Ameen, while speaking about his new job which he described as another business he never knew he would do, said he started developing interest in making music videos during the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the music executive, who currently manages the affairs of famous music producer, Krizbeatz, the lockdown was a blessing in disguise as he never expected that what he started as a hobby would turn out to become a full-time job.

Sharing his experience as a music video director, Ameen recalled his relationship with popular director, Mr Cardoso, also known as Mr. C, adding that he has always had interest in photography and cinematography as he used to manage a cinematographer, Mr. C until January this year.

“I managed Mr. C for five years and I ran a production company with him. During the pandemic, I took a course online at New York Film School due to boredom and curiosity to know more about production to improve my business. In January Mr. C and I decided to end our business relationship and I tried my hands on a video for another artiste I manage, Ceeboi. It was financed by me to experiment and before the video was released, I got jobs from his close artiste friends. I got two video referrals from an unreleased project and the businessman in me decided to pursue it. From that moment, I have shot 12 videos.”

Asked how his new business will not affect his commitment to other artistes he manages, Ameen said he doesn’t see himself stopping but he would work close with his team to ensure that one does not affect the other.

“I don’t see myself stopping; I love it. I think it’s my calling; I love artiste and talent development generally. I just started athlete management as well.

I have two kids that I take to the stadium every weekend. I am planning to take them to Europe. It’s something I love. Beyond money, I love to see people grow,” he said.

Speaking further Ameen disclosed that he feels fulfilled creating something and seeing people appreciating and loving it. For the artistes he manages, he added: “Now we can make our videos exactly how we want it because I understand their vision better and our communication is great.”

He added that he’s looking forward to shooting videos for Krizbeatz’s next project.

“It is star-studded and he is putting a huge budget behind it. I believe after the project, I am going to be real big time,” he said.

“I don’t see myself stopping; I love it. I think it’s my calling; I love artiste and talent development generally. I just started athlete management as well. I have two kids that I take to the stadium every weekend. I am planning to take them to Europe. It’s something I love. Beyond money, I love to see people grow.”

Speaking further Ameen disclosed that he feels fulfilled creating something and seeing people appreciating and loving it. For the artistes he manages, he added” Now we can make our videos exactly how we want it because I understand their vision better and our communication is great.”

He’s looking forward to shooting videos for Krizbeatz’s next project: “It is star-studded and he is putting a huge budget behind it, I believe after the project, I am going to be real big time,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…