MTN partners ‘Make Music Lagos’, delivers week-long experience to Lagosians

One of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, in its continued support for entertainment has partnered with the Lagos State Government and Make Music Nigeria, the organisers of ‘Make Music Lagos,’ to create a grand musical experience for all Lagos residents.

Make Music Day is celebrated around the world on June 21 in commemoration of World Music Day. Launched in 1982 in France, the Fête de la Musique (World Music Day), has become a global celebration held in more than 700 cities in 120 countries.

MTN will be sponsoring an array of events which include a ‘Live from Home’ event, a cover challenge, a music marathon and a business conference. The hybrid (a blend of virtual and physical) events began in Lagos from June 21st and will end today. It has also been aired on the ‘Y’ello Top 10’radio show.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anthony Obi, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said “Music is a passion for Nigerians and we are delighted to support platforms that speak to this passion point. Music, they say is life and we have enabled the distribution of music through platforms like Music Time, Caller Tunes, Ring back tunes to turn it up for Nigerians. Make Music Lagos is another veritable stage for us to continue to create lasting memories for Nigerians.”

“Make Music Lagos is a community event, a global alliance, an experience and a journey. Since 2016, we have expanded the concert to over 150 events from educational to collaborative events, to help improve participation significantly. Unlike a typical music festival, anyone and everyone are invited to join and play music or host performances.

Make Music Lagos community is made up of partners and volunteers who work together every year to organise and promote the day,” Adeola Akinyemi, Chairperson Make Music Lagos Planning Committee and COO Showgear Limited said.

The weeklong activities will climax at a grand finale, the ‘Shutdown concert’, where A-list artistes like Iyanya, Brymo, Femi Leye, MI Abaga and Dotti of MTN Y’ello Star will perform.

