Again, gunmen strike in Ekiti, abduct traditional ruler

The Eleda of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East local government area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Omotayo has been kidnapped by gunmen on his farm.

The traditional ruler was said to have been seized in the presence of his wife at their farm at Eda Ile, Friday evening and moved to the forest.

This happended barely two months the Obaadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, in Oye local government ,Oba David Oyewumi, was abducted by unknown gunmen and also the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi was shot.

A source, who craved anonymity, told Tribune Online in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, that the monarch and the wife would have been kidnapped, but for a plea made by the traditional ruler.

“The Oba and the wife went to farm and were accosted by these gunmen. The two would have been kidnapped, but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with,” he said.

The Commander of the Ekiti State Security Network called Amotekun, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe(retd) confirmed the abduction, adding that said all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Amotekun corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups, are already in the forests searching for the monarch.

“Yes, I can confirm the abduction and we are on the trail of the abductors,” he said in a text message to Tribune Online.

