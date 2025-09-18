‘My joy is complete with you,’ Natasha Osawaru gushes over 2Baba at 50

Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, has poured out her heart to her husband, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as he marked his 50th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Osawaru described the legendary singer as the “love of my life” and the “source of my joy.”

She said sharing life with him has been her greatest blessing, adding that 2025 has been her “best year yet” because of him.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are 50! Oh wow! You spaced me with 20 years and you look younger than I do. How ironic. Innocent Ujah Idibia, my husband, words cannot express the joy you’ve brought into my life,” she wrote.

“My joy is complete with you in it. This year was the best year of my life. Waking up to you every morning is one of the greatest gifts ever and I thank God for that. Baby, I want to spend each day loving you.”

Tribune Online recalls tha the couple tied the knot in July, months after 2Baba went public with his separation from his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

The singer later proposed to Osawaru in February, and in April, the union received his family’s approval after she visited his mother, Rose Idibia.

2Baba, who rose to global fame with his hit song ‘African Queen’, has remained one of Nigeria’s most celebrated music icons for over two decades.

