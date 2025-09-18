Afriland Towers fire: Tinubu condoles with families, FIRS, UBA, United Capital

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the families of the victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital, and the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc over Thursday’s fire disaster at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building, reportedly claimed the lives of some employees of United Capital, a financial and investment services firm occupying the 3rd and 4th floors of the tower.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Tinubu extended his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, United Capital, UBA, and particularly to those who lost loved ones in the inferno, as well as to the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

He commended the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention, noting their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, said the President urged more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future.

“The President prays that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured,” the statement added.

