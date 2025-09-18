NHRC expresses concerns over humanitarian crisis among IDPs

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed worry over the growing humanitarian crisis among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, refugees, and asylum seekers in the country. The focus on this humanitarian crisis among IDPs highlights the urgency of the situation.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN who stated this in Abuja while presenting the August human rights situation dashboard said, a total of 53,261 internal displacements were recorded from February to July 2025, with 8,966 occurring between May and July alone.

Ojukwu warned that the figures represent, "Nigerians who have been exposed to multiple human rights violations, impacting their dignity and humanity."

Supported by the UNHCR, he said, the NHRC also documented a surge in mobile populations: 10,710 returnees, 5,191 refugees, and 2,275 asylum seekers over the same three-month period.

The Commission's Observatory tracked severe violations across all geo-political zones. In the North-West, states like Zamfara and Katsina witnessed rampant banditry, including the mass killing of 50 worshippers in a Katsina mosque and the abduction of 45 persons in Bakura, Zamfara.

“In urban centers such as the FCT and Kwara, mob justice incidents surged, reflecting what the Commission described as a crisis of trust in law enforcement”, the NHRC boss stated and cited cases of rape against minors, as young as 2 years old in Ekiti and 7 in Ondo, also raised alarm over growing sexual and gender-based violence.

The Commission also noted suicides in Osun and Imo, linked to financial hardship and academic stress, calling attention to the lack of mental health support services.

He said, the NHRC received 365,224 human rights complaints across Nigeria in the month of August and called for urgent efforts in addressing rising violations across critical areas including discrimination, economic and social rights, and law enforcement abuses.

He emphasised that Nigeria must “walk the talk” by aligning policy with practice, in line with the National Action Plan on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.