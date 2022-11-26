Between vitamins and antibiotics

I sometimes get confused regarding the difference between Antibiotics and Vitamins. For example, is Vitamin C and antibiotic? Kindly enlighten me.

Taiwo (by SMS)

No. Vitamin C is not an antibiotic. Antibiotics are medicines that help the human body fight bacteria, either by killing the offending germs directly or by weakening them so that the body’s own immune system can fight and kill them more easily. On the other hand, Vitamins are organic substances that are necessary in a minor quantity for the metabolism of a living organism, which cannot be synthesized in sufficient quantity by this organism. Although most of our required Vitamins can be obtained from a balanced diet, some vitamins can be obtained as supplements in the form of tablets and capsules.

