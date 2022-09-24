My husband vowed not to stop beating me till he kills me, woman tells court

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has ruled on a case brought before it by a woman, Mariam Ibrahim, against her husband, Wasiu Ibrahim, bordering majorly on irresponsibility, domestic violence and threat to life.

Mariam in her suit pleaded for an order of perpetual injunction restraining her husband from harassing, threatening, disturbing or interfering with her private life.

The plaintiff also prayed the court to rule that the defendant take full responsibility of the feeding, education and medical needs of their four children.

Mariam in addition requested that she be allowed to pack all her belongings left in her husband’s care.

Wasiu was absent in court despite being served a court hearing.

Mariam explained that, “I met my husband while I was an apprentice and we went into a relationship.

“He impregnated me during courtship and I ended up living with him.

“We didn’t carry out the normal wedding rites as was expected of us, neither did my husband pay my bride price.

“Wasiu’s behaviour changed towards me after a while in our marriage. He sought every opportunity to beat me.

“My husband would beat me and refused to let me go until he saw me bleed.

“I have scars all over my body as a result of the severe beatings he always gave me.

“Wasiu refused to change despite intervention of both families. He swore he would continue to beat me till I die, which was why I came to court,” the plaintiff stated.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo giving judgment after she has heard the plaintiff, said that the defendant’s absence in court after being served court hearing more than once showed that he was not ready to defend himself.

According to her, there was no marriage to be dissolved between the duo, because they were never married in the first place and no dowry was paid on the plaintiff’s behalf.





Akintayo ruled that the first and second children in their marriage be in the custody of the defendant and the third and fourth with the plaintiff.

She mandated the defendant to be responsible for the feeding, education and health care of their four children.

She also ordered that the defendant allow the plaintiff to pack all her belongings from his house.

Akintayo further restrained the defendant from threatening, harassing, disturbing and interfering in the plaintiff’s private life.

A copy of the judgment was ordered to be served the defendant.

