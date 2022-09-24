My wife has to pay me N1.6m before I agree to divorce, man tells court

A 45-year-old man, Yusuf Muhammad, has prayed a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to order his wife, Murjanatu Nasiru, to pay him N1.6million in exchange for divorce.

Yusuf made the request following Nasiru’s prayer for divorce by way of redemption (Khul’I).

She had earlier promised to refund the N30,000 he paid as dowry.

“I gave her N50,000 as dowry not N30,000 and she made me lose the N35,000 monthly allowance I used to receive from my brothers as a result of ill health.

“My bothers stopped sending me the allowance since 2018 because I got married to her.

“She, therefore, has to pay me the money before I grant her divorce”, he said.

Murjanatu, through her lawyer, Mr Abubakar Abdullahi said, there was no prior agreement to pay the defendant any money.

“I don’t want to continue with the marriage because I don’t want to disobey God,” she said.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case for the respondent to produce her witnesses in the matter.

