A Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos, Pleateua State, has dissolved the union between Maryam Usman and Rabiu over the latter’s alleged deceit.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), delivering judgment, a panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, granted the divorce to the petitioner, Maryam.

They held that Rabiu lied to her when he promised to provide for her and her children before marriage.

Earlier, Maryam in her petition said:” Rabiu made empty promises to me. He lied that he would provide food and shelter for me and our children.

“I had four children for him and he has not kept that promise.

“We have a son with special needs. He left me to cater for the child for 16 months. He never visited nor paid for medication our child.

“He has failed as a husband” she said.

ALSO READ: Why I don’t believe in having girlfriend — Layi Wasabi