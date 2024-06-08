A housewife, Khadijat Mustapha, approached an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), seeking the dissolution of her 24-year-old marriage to her husband, Mahmuda Adamu, on grounds of lack of love and affection.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Khadijat told the court that she got married to Mahmuda according to Islamic laws in the year 2000 and that their union is blessed with five children.

She said her husband called her an adulterer, threatened and beat her at any slight provocation.

“My husband does not pray as a Muslim should and there is no more love between us.

“I want the court to dissolve our marriage,” she said.

The respondent, however, said he was still in love with his wife and needed time to settle with her.

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, adjourned the case.

