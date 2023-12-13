Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has disclosed that her husband became a skit maker to promote her movie.

In a viral video, Mercy Aigbe was shedding tears during the premiere of her latest movie, “Ada Omo Daddy”, expressing her gratitude to her husband for his unwavering support and commitment to seeing her dreams come to fruition.

Onstage, her husband comforted her by lifting her up and offering a warm hug, boosting her confidence as she continued speaking.

The emotional moment at the premiere underscores the deep connection and appreciation between Mercy Aigbe and her husband. His supportive gesture in comforting her reveals the strength of their relationship.

The premiere of “Ada Omo Daddy” boasted a celebrity lineup, including Bobrisky, Eniola Badmus, Femi Adebayo, Nkechi Blessing, Kiekie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Laide Bakare, Lizzy Anjorin, and Odunlade Adekola. In a video from the event.

