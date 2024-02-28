Fans of popular skitmaker, Nasty Blaq are apprehensive over news that their favourite comedian may be down with undisclosed ailment.

The comedian who opened up to his followers about facing a daunting health challenge seemed to have sent a wave of fear in the hearts of his numerous fans.

Sharing a photo of himself undergoing treatment, the comedian expressed the gravity of his situation, stating, “I can’t battle this any longer; I require a respite… please keep me in your prayers.”

While Nasty chose not to divulge the specific nature of his illness, his plea for support and a break from his usual commitments hints at a potentially stress-related ailment.

The revelation from the beloved comedian has sparked an outpouring of concern and support from fans and well-wishers across social media platforms.

Known for his infectious humour and captivating performances, Nasty has garnered a dedicated following who are now rallying behind him during this challenging time.

While the specifics of Nasty Blaq’s condition remain undisclosed, his plea for prayers and understanding underscores the severity of his health predicament.