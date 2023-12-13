The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has declared that former Minister of Power and Steel Olu Agunloye is wanted over a case of alleged corruption and forgery.

The anti-graft agency, on Wednesday, 13th of December, 2023, informed the general public that anyone who knows the whereabouts of the former minister should come forward to the agency or the nearest police station with details.

The public notice by the EFCC reads:

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Mardi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or contact 08093322644 or email [email protected] or the nearest police station and any other security agencies.”

Olu Agunloye is the former Minister of Power and Steel under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and former Minister of State for Defence (Navy). In 2016, he joined the Social Democratic Party and became a candidate for Governor of Ondo State.

Recall that in September 2023, Agunloye was invited by the EFCC for questioning over the $ 6 billion Mambilla hydropower project.

Meanwhile, in an interview with news media(not Nigerian Tribune), his principal, President Obasanjo, accused Aguloye of fraudulently awarding the Mambilla plant project without his consent.

EFCC had invited Agunloye for questioning over his role in the $6 billion Mambila hydropower contract.

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo accused Agunloye of mismanaging the power project from 1999 to 2003 and failing to brief him on the state of the project.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE